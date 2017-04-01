Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Vouchers & growth

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, April 1, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

School voucher systems could meet local needs.

There are over 2,000 jobs (not minimum-wage jobs) not filled in the Pittsburgh area because the workforce does not have basic skills that manufacturing jobs need.

Many K-12 public schools are not teaching “the three Rs” and how to use them on the level needed for training to function on the job. How can you fill the many new jobs needed in the future when you can't fill the present jobs?

Since many public schools are not doing the job using our tax money, it should go to the schools that are trying to teach these skills.

This lack of education hampers job growth and manufacturing growth, which can slow economic growth.

Dave Bastl

Manor

The writer is chairman of the Pittsburgh chapter of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers.

