Explain, Mr. Rothfus
Updated 1 hour ago
I read the news story “ 4 Pennsylvania GOP Congressmen now oppose health care bill ” with great interest. As the dust settles following the recent health-care debacle, people in the 12th Congressional District are left to wonder where our representative stood on this important issue.
A majority of the Pennsylvania delegation took some public stance on the American Health Care Act, but not Keith Rothfus. Once again, Rothfus stayed mum.
His constituents asked him to hold town hall meetings during the February recess to discuss health care and other then-upcoming issues. While other Republican and Democrat representatives around the country held meetings and took tough questions, Rothfus chose to ignore our requests.
Rothfus owes the citizens of his district an explanation. He should meet with us and tell us where he stands. Always taking the safe path is not leadership.
Peter Passarelli
Allegheny Township,
Armstrong County