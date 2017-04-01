Wind rural booster
Updated 53 minutes ago
Wind energy boosts rural American economies in unmatched ways, although you wouldn't know that from Robert Bryce's commentary “Realistic energy options: The answer isn't blowing in the wind” .
Ninety-nine percent of wind farms and their economic benefits go to rural areas, often among the country's lowest-income counties. Farmers and ranchers get $245 million a year in lease payments for hosting turbines, and wind has attracted more than $140 billion of private investment in the last decade.
The taxes that wind projects pay help rural towns fix roads, pay teachers and buy ambulances while reducing other citizens' taxes.
And in Pennsylvania, thousands of workers have wind-related jobs, many at the state's 26 factories that build wind-related parts and materials.
“It's helping us survive and maintain services,” Iowa farmer Michael Nolte told a Bloomberg reporter last year. A 2016 Pew poll found 83 percent of Americans support more wind power.
That means Nolte's view isn't the exception, it's the rule.
Greg Alvarez
Washington, D.C.
The writer is a writer and content manager for the American Wind Energy Association (awea.org).