Letters to the Editor

Silence disheartening

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, April 1, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 19 hours ago

I wanted to comment on the story “ Ex-Penn State President Graham Spanier guilty of 1 count of child endangerment .”

I understand there are legal reasons for not testifying on one's own behalf, but Spanier's silence was disheartening. The ex-president of Penn State University had the opportunity to “clear the air” about decision-making with respect to the Jerry Sandusky child sex-abuse scandal. He chose instead to be silent — not taking the witness stand — while two other convicted officials, Tim Curley and Gary Schultz, offered testimony for the prosecution.

Both Spanier's lack of words and his cold stare spoke volumes to child sexual-abuse victims everywhere — and not in a reassuring way. This may have been a legal maneuver, but for a leader of higher education to remain silent showed either arrogance or fear — or perhaps a bit of both.

We may never know the entire truth of this inexcusable chapter in Penn State history, but these three convictions — along with Sandusky's — may hopefully help pave a smoother road for the victims' recovery process.

Nothing can change what happened, but it is clear that silence is not the right path in stopping and solving the child sexual-abuse epidemic in this country and around the world.

George Aul

Belle Vernon

The writer is a 2008 graduate of Penn State.

