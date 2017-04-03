A different take on ObamaCare...

So, Republicans have talked for seven years of their great plans to repeal and replace ObamaCare. They got their chance, and these snakes from the swamp could not even come to a consensus among themselves.

Apparently, the Freedom Caucus, 30 or so elected Republican congressmen, decided they could speak for the whole country by blocking the bill to repeal and replace ObamaCare. Of course, the Democrats were no-shows because it was free gumbo day in the swamp.

Silly me, I thought these congressmen were supposed to vote according to the wishes of their constituents, not some clique they put together. I guess all their constituents must belong to the Freedom Caucus, too.

Supposedly, our president instructed House Speaker Paul Ryan to have a vote on the bill. Apparently, Ryan did not feel it was necessary to follow the orders of the president. After all, if there was a vote, we the people would know how they voted and there would be accountability. This information would give voters knowledge for future election decisions.

If I was president, I would have called Ryan into my office and made it clear to him that I wanted a vote in the House immediately or he could resign.

I think we have the right person as president. However, we need an exterminator to get rid of the vermin that live in the swamp.

Edward R. Coleridge

Lower Burrell