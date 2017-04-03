Protect ACA

On March 24, my colleagues and I breathed a deep sigh of relief when President Donald Trump was unable to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

As family nurse practitioners, we have patients who have greatly benefited from the ACA. The 2010 law allowed our Pennsylvania health center to dramatically lower its rate of uninsured folks from 25 percent to under 10 percent, and gave us the ability to expand our practice to include more primary-care providers, more nurses, more medical assistants and even a pain-management specialist.

The proposed American Health Care Act would have caused over 3 million children to lose care; premiums and deductibles would have skyrocketed for most groups, in particular seniors; and thousands of preventable American deaths would have occurred each year.

Although Trump claims he is “moving on” from health care, we still must be vigilant in protecting the ACA. Recently, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services cut the enrollment period for the ACA from 90 days to 45.

While Republicans, Democrats and independents may differ on how we can accomplish making care even more affordable and attainable, we must continue to fight and resist any attempt to weaken the secure health-care system that we already have.

Tarik S. Khan

Philadelphia