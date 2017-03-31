Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Probe Hillary, too

Letter to the Editor | Friday, March 31, 2017, 8:57 p.m.

The FBI investigation into possible Trump-Russia collusion began in July 2016, the month Donald Trump secured his nomination. This is odd timing.

February's congressional hearing indicated that intelligence from monitoring at least one of Trump's associates, Michael Flynn, was leaked to the press, a felony.

FBI Director James Comey confirmed that Trump-Russia ties are being investigated, but the director did not say if the FBI is investigating Clinton-Russia ties.

The Clinton Foundation has accepted numerous donations from foreigners. Foreign donors reportedly facilitated a Russian company's purchase of a Canadian company, Uranium One.

This realized the sale of roughly 20 percent of U.S.-produced uranium to a Russian company, and occurred while Hillary Clinton was secretary of State. Foreign beneficiaries surrounding this sale have donated millions to the Clinton Foundation.

A basic precept of criminal investigations is “follow the money.” So who — a largely self-funded Trump, or Clinton — was accepting large foreign donations?

If the FBI is not investigating the leaks, and activities surrounding her Clinton Foundation, it defies logic, suggesting that agencies are likely attacking unfavored political opponents. This would be absurd, indicating the possible acts of a police state.

So logically, they must be investigating both candidates' associations, right?

Malcom Farrow

Paxinos

