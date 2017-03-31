Students sprucing up

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

On the morning of March 25, a gang of juveniles wearing bright green shirts was seen roaming the streets of Apollo.

Were these implement-wielding thugs?

What were these roughians up to?

Why were they disrupting the tranquility of our little town?

It turns out these dozen or so individuals were students from Apollo-Ridge High School under the direction of Cris Kostiuk, president of the Apollo-Ridge Education Foundation. Again this year, she and her band of merry students came to help the borough spruce things up in time for spring.

As the seasons change, these bright, energetic and community-minded academics have been offering labors of love for the past several years. Through their charitable efforts, residents and visitors alike will enjoy the difference that the fresh mulch around the plaza's trees, the removal of loose gravel along the streets and the absence of wind-strewn trash will have throughout the warmer months.

With all the negative attention in today's news, it is vital that we seek out and acknowledge the good-hearted efforts undertaken by our young people.

A well-deserved “thank you” goes out to the Apollo-Ridge students, Cris Kostiuk and the handful of citizens who helped by lending use of their trucks. There is still something good about small-town living!

Jeff Held

Apollo

The writer is mayor of Apollo.