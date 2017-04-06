Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Cries out for justice

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, April 6, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

I haven't been so shaken by a story in a long time as I was by the circumstances around the death of little Bentley Miller ( “Prosecutor likely to seek death penalty in 4-year-old's death in Butler County” ). My heart cries out for justice in this case as I think of how that little boy was brutalized at the hands of (an) evil person(s). If others were involved, I can hope they, too, will receive the highest penalty that the law can provide.

As a mother, I can't figure out how the adults in this picture didn't know that a small child bleeding “excessively” was not a critical situation. Yet they were driving him to his biological father's home? For what, so that he might get blamed for this?

May God forgive them for this monstrous sin, may the soul of little Bentley finally find peace, and may the public that can't fathom this kind of evil find a way to sleep tonight hoping that the suspect will get what is coming to him.

Daphne A. Livingstone

Jefferson Township,

Fayette County

