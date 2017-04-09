Questions for Trump

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

I have five questions I would like President Trump to answer:

1. Why are you flying to Florida every weekend, costing taxpayers millions of dollars, when you criticized President Obama for taking vacations?

2. Why are the American taxpayers paying for Secret Service protection for two millionaires who are flying all over the world doing business? They could afford their own bodyguards.

3. When are you going to bring back to this country your manufacturing enterprises in other countries? Could create a few American jobs.

4. When are you going to release your tax returns, as every president in the past has done? What are you hiding?

5. Why are you allocating billions in the budget, just as a start, to build the wall you said Mexico would pay for?

Why am I asking these questions and not the Democrats and Republicans? I don't understand why more people aren't asking these same questions.

I'm sure I will hear from Mr. Trump as soon as he gets off the golf course.

Nancy Cochran

Springdale