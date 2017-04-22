Class, health care & access

There will always be people who need medical attention. Emergency departments are full, and it can take months to get appointments with PCPs and specialty physicians.

Although the American Health Care Act did not have the number of votes needed to become law, it is important to understand its implications, as I do not think it would have benefited our working class or our most vulnerable population. Would the AHCA have decreased the federal deficit? Yes, by $337 billion in the next decade. But what's at stake is the number of insured persons.

Being insured means you have access to health care. If the AHCA had passed, by 2018, 14 million more people would be uninsured; by 2020, 21 million, and by 2026, 24 million would be uninsured, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

As a registered nurse, I'm worried for my patients' futures. Of course, there would be positives to the AHCA; like anything else, there are always positives and negatives. Policy in politics never encompasses everybody, but it seems like the working class would have the fewest insured people. How can the working class work so much but benefit so little?

Mariah Casey

Irwin