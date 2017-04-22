Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Class, health care & access

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, April 22, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 30 minutes ago

There will always be people who need medical attention. Emergency departments are full, and it can take months to get appointments with PCPs and specialty physicians.

Although the American Health Care Act did not have the number of votes needed to become law, it is important to understand its implications, as I do not think it would have benefited our working class or our most vulnerable population. Would the AHCA have decreased the federal deficit? Yes, by $337 billion in the next decade. But what's at stake is the number of insured persons.

Being insured means you have access to health care. If the AHCA had passed, by 2018, 14 million more people would be uninsured; by 2020, 21 million, and by 2026, 24 million would be uninsured, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

As a registered nurse, I'm worried for my patients' futures. Of course, there would be positives to the AHCA; like anything else, there are always positives and negatives. Policy in politics never encompasses everybody, but it seems like the working class would have the fewest insured people. How can the working class work so much but benefit so little?

Mariah Casey

Irwin

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.