Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Forget trooper fee

Letter to the Editor | Monday, April 10, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Once again, I feel compelled to respond to the growing clamor of those in Pennsylvania, whether they be politicians or citizens, to fund state police with a $25-per-resident fee for doing their job of patrolling the counties — ALL counties — with and without a local police presence.

The news story “Pennsylvania State Police say mixing of funds precludes accounting of how extra $222 million was spent” illustrates that state agencies are, and can be, financially unaccountable. State police received an extra $222 million in 2015-16 and don't know how this extra money was spent.

Imagine for a moment you have an extra $222 million, or even $2,000, that you can't account for. Absurd, isn't it? And yet our politicians and some citizens, who choose to live in communities with a local police presence, are clamoring for an additional $25-per-resident fee for municipalities without a local police presence.

This additional fee — we already pay state income tax, a gasoline tax that's one of the highest in the nation and registration and licensing fees, of which a portion goes to state police — is probably unconstitutional. Nevertheless, they keep coming back for more money. FORGET IT! Say NO to new taxes or fees, or anything or anyone promoting the usurpation of your hard-earned money that inevitably will go down the rabbit hole.

Tim McGuire

Hempfield

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.