Forget trooper fee
Updated 2 hours ago
Once again, I feel compelled to respond to the growing clamor of those in Pennsylvania, whether they be politicians or citizens, to fund state police with a $25-per-resident fee for doing their job of patrolling the counties — ALL counties — with and without a local police presence.
The news story “Pennsylvania State Police say mixing of funds precludes accounting of how extra $222 million was spent” illustrates that state agencies are, and can be, financially unaccountable. State police received an extra $222 million in 2015-16 and don't know how this extra money was spent.
Imagine for a moment you have an extra $222 million, or even $2,000, that you can't account for. Absurd, isn't it? And yet our politicians and some citizens, who choose to live in communities with a local police presence, are clamoring for an additional $25-per-resident fee for municipalities without a local police presence.
This additional fee — we already pay state income tax, a gasoline tax that's one of the highest in the nation and registration and licensing fees, of which a portion goes to state police — is probably unconstitutional. Nevertheless, they keep coming back for more money. FORGET IT! Say NO to new taxes or fees, or anything or anyone promoting the usurpation of your hard-earned money that inevitably will go down the rabbit hole.
Tim McGuire
Hempfield