Not 'special-interest loophole'

It is unfortunate to again see the Commonwealth Foundation peddling falsehoods about workers and unions ( “Close this special-interest loophole” ).

The Commonwealth Foundation is a mouthpiece for the wealthy and corporations in their fight against working people, and its op-ed and proposal should be revealed for what they truly are; however, it will be difficult to correct all of that column's errors in a short letter, as even the headline itself misrepresents the issue.

The “special-interest loophole” the author refers to is the deduction of union dues from public employees' paychecks. While unions are certainly a special force in protecting the interests of workers, this practice is common. Public and private employers alike deduct from employees' paychecks for health insurance, 401(k)s and charitable giving. Collecting a union deduction does not require additional software, time or technology for the state. The contribution for political purposes is also made optional for employees; they have chosen to participate.

But still, the foundation wants to dismantle unions by instituting a targeted rule, just for unions, that bars them from collecting dues from members. It is so hellbent on silencing the voices of workers that it promotes these bills despite the fact that the same proposals have been found unconstitutional in other states.

There are virtually no barriers for the wealthy and for industry PACs to contributing massive sums of money in the political process; it would be unfair and unconstitutional for Pennsylvania to enact laws that make it harder for union employees.

Tom Herman

Harrisburg

The writer is president of Service Employees International Union Local 668.