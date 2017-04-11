Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Bad kind of recycling

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, April 11, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Here's some historical food for thought on political appointments.

State Rep. Greg Fajt (D) seeks a Senate seat, loses and is bounced out of the Legislature.

Fajt is appointed to the newly created Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board by then-Gov. Ed Rendell (D).

State Rep. Erin Molchany (D) loses her re-election bid due to redistricting and facing off against longtime incumbent Rep. Harry Readshaw.

Molchany is appointed to serve as director of the southwest office of Gov. Tom Wolf (D).

State Sen. Rob Teplitz (D) loses his re-election bid and is hired as a policy adviser to the Senate Democrats with a higher salary of $98,500.

Former state Sen. Sean Logan (D) is appointed to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission at a salary of $28,500.

Logan leaves the commission and is appointed to the Gaming Control Board at a salary of $145,000, with help from Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa (D).

Wolf nominates former state Sen. John Wozniak (D) to the turnpike commission. What are Wozniak's qualifications?

He was arrested for DUI. And he knows the intricacies of the rules of the road and public safety — NOT! Costa says he will vote for Wozniak's confirmation.

State Sen. Lisa Boscola (D) sits on the Rules & Executive Nominations Committee. She has been convicted of DUI.

In a phone call, I asked her staff about the upcoming confirmation vote on Wozniak and his DUI, and received no comment.

This has nothing to do with good government. This appointment will only boost Wozniak's pension costs to the taxpayers.

Recycling career politicians is morally wrong.

Gary J. English

Penn Hills

