Outrage lack puzzling

Dear Mr. Farrow: Was your letter “Probe Hillary, too” an April Fool's Day joke?

You say that the FBI should be investigating ties between Hillary Clinton and Russia. You cite a disproven allegation that there were links between the Clinton Foundation and the sale of uranium to a Russian company.

This “fake news” lacks an understanding of how these kinds of decisions are made. Because of the strategic nature of this transaction, it had to be approved by the Committee on Foreign Investment, chaired by the Treasury Department and made up of eight other federal agencies, including the State Department.

The State Department did not have sole approval authority for this deal. The deal also had to be approved by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and the state of Utah's nuclear regulator.

There is no evidence that Clinton was directly or indirectly involved in this decision.

There is, however, evidence that the Russians participated in coordinated, multi-pronged interference in media during the presidential election. The FBI and the Intelligence Committees of Congress — particularly the Senate's — are taking this intervention seriously.

I am puzzled why so many patriotic Americans are not expressing more outrage. Most recently, it appears that Russian operatives also may have attempted to influence the Republican primaries with coordinated attacks on Republican candidates.

Bibiana Boerio

Unity