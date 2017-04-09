Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Trump & autism

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, April 9, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

It's easy to get lost in the frustrations of our president's actions and decisions. It seems his nuggets of pandering to disenfranchised communities are a liberal's only speck of (false) hope.

But when you are part of a disenfranchised community and the president makes decisions on your behalf, without being sensitive to the needs of your community, he does more damage than good.

On April 2, President Trump issued a proclamation for World Autism Awareness Day, urging the country to “go blue” as he seeks to “cure” autism.

If you aren't involved in this type of advocacy, you may think it's great that he is drawing attention to a community that is frequently forgotten and marginalized. Unfortunately, you are wrong.

His proclamation does not explore the reality of what the autistic community wants and needs. “Going blue” is the idea of a single autism organization that does not value authentic leadership or input from the population it claims to serve.

As a mental-health consumer and advocate, I have always believed in the mantra, “Nothing about us, without us.” I know the autism community believes in this ideal, too.

The White House has turned off the blue lights, but I will continue to stand with my autistic friends as they fight for support and inclusion.

Autistic people are not broken and it is a dangerous rhetoric to claim they want or need a cure.

Alex C. Knapp

Beechview

