Getting off easy

So Graham Spanier was silent when found guilty ( “Ex-Penn State President Graham Spanier guilty of 1 count of child endangerment” ). Well, there is more to this than what is being told.

While there is this justice that was handed out, was it enough?

Here we have an ex-president of Penn State who was running one of the largest campuses in America. When Spanier was in charge, there were certain events going on that should have been so-called red flags. Two stand out: a women's issues festival named for a slang term for a female body part and the Sex Faire sex-education event.

All this was going on while Jerry Sandusky was given emeritus status to stay on campus.

When all this broke to the media, Spanier and administrators Gary Schultz and Tim Curley were sending e-mails talking about the events of the Sandusky problem.

Silence? Yes, because he knows what he did was wrong. He is actually getting off with a light sentence; since he was the president of Penn State, he should have been held to a higher standard.

Chris Busko

Huntingdon