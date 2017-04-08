Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Christians & hunger

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, April 8, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 23 minutes ago

“The poor you will always have with you” — Matthew 26:11.

Hunger and homelessness have increased exponentially in this country over the last 35 years. Food banks and programs for the homeless have expanded to meet the growing need.

The Westmoreland County Food Bank supplies many if not all of the locations within the county. Unfortunately, it cannot fill that need on its own. Along with individual and community donations, the assistance of local government has proven invaluable ( “Westmoreland County slashes funding to social service agencies” ).

Recently, we've been hearing that the United States is a Christian nation, to the exclusion of all other faiths. Part of being a Christian is not judging your neighbor. If you see someone using food stamps or getting their “free food” at the food bank, you have no right to judge. You don't know their stories any more than they know yours.

Maybe if all these Christians put their money where their mouths are, we wouldn't have a need for food banks and homeless shelters.

Bryan J. Heyl

Arnold

