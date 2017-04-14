Ten Commandments capitulation

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In response to the movement of the Ten Commandments monument that stood at Valley High School for so many years ( “Valley High 10 Commandments monument to find new home at Catholic school” ) — more years than the age of that woman who fought to have it moved:

The New Kensington-Arnold School District didn't have the backbone to fight one woman to keep the monument in its place. They should have grown a backbone to fight her over a matter that meant so much to so many people. But no.

They sure have grown a backbone to fight all the people of New Kensington when it comes to raising school taxes. The school board plans to take advantage of us taxpayers.

What's the difference if a few more residents lose their homes? Just add them to the long list of people who already have.

Quit taxing us to death. How do you sleep at night?

No matter which way you look at it, it's a real shame.

Charles Demme

New Kensington