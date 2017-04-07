Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Patriots differ respectfully

Letter to the Editor | Friday, April 7, 2017, 8:57 p.m.

In response to Rudolph Puchan's letter “Patriots don't vote Dem” : I don't know if Puchan was in the service; if so, thank you. My father was in the Air Corps during World War II. He was a very patriotic man, and I remain a very patriotic woman as a result of his upbringing.

I know that in America, patriotism is standing up for the values your country was founded on. One of those values is free expression of ideas, of opposing viewpoints. I may not agree with you, but as an American, you have the right to hold and express your ideas, regardless of what I think.

Respect is also a value this great country was founded on. To say that President Obama actively plotted for the demise of America isn't very respectful. It also isn't very rational. To embrace such wild, unsupported ideas and use them to label anybody who opposes President Trump as “unpatriotic” seems to me more concerning than the usual laundry list of “spooky things” that some people keep putting out there as a sign that we are crumbling.

America is not crumbling. It is in a bad patch, to be sure, but the good will triumph. It always does.

The end of the madness — the solution — isn't going to be Trump. It begins with respect, conversation and exchanging opposite views like adults. Like patriots.

Rose Marie Rohrbacher

Southwest Greensburg

