Exercise best vs. cancer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

This year's Annual Report to the Nation from the National Cancer Institute held promising news: More Americans are surviving their cancer diagnoses, thanks to advancement in research, prevention and early detection.

Still, with more than 1.6 million diagnoses anticipated this year, we have room to improve.

President Trump proclaimed April as Cancer Control Month, so there's no time like the present.

Research indicates a substantial proportion of cancers might be prevented with lifestyle changes. While activists and celebrities woo consumers with organic juice diets and stainless steel bottles, the key to prevention is likely much less trendy.

Research indicates that physical activity is the strongest deterrent of breast cancer recurrence.

Patients who exercise at least 2.5 hours each week are 40 percent more likely to stay in remission. Evidence also suggests the tangential effect of reducing obesity decreases one's risk of eight of the 14 most common cancers.

Exercise is also far more important than diet in mitigating health risks.

Studies comparing diets high in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and chicken against diets high in processed grains, processed meats and red meats found cancer occurs equally between the two.

This April, ensure your prevention strategies are scientifically sound by talking to your doctor and leaving the celebrity endorsements to Hollywood.

Dr. Joseph Perrone

Washington, D.C.

The writer is chief science officer for the Center for Accountability in Science (accountablescience.com).