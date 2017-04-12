Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Exercise best vs. cancer

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, April 12, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 18 minutes ago

This year's Annual Report to the Nation from the National Cancer Institute held promising news: More Americans are surviving their cancer diagnoses, thanks to advancement in research, prevention and early detection.

Still, with more than 1.6 million diagnoses anticipated this year, we have room to improve.

President Trump proclaimed April as Cancer Control Month, so there's no time like the present.

Research indicates a substantial proportion of cancers might be prevented with lifestyle changes. While activists and celebrities woo consumers with organic juice diets and stainless steel bottles, the key to prevention is likely much less trendy.

Research indicates that physical activity is the strongest deterrent of breast cancer recurrence.

Patients who exercise at least 2.5 hours each week are 40 percent more likely to stay in remission. Evidence also suggests the tangential effect of reducing obesity decreases one's risk of eight of the 14 most common cancers.

Exercise is also far more important than diet in mitigating health risks.

Studies comparing diets high in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and chicken against diets high in processed grains, processed meats and red meats found cancer occurs equally between the two.

This April, ensure your prevention strategies are scientifically sound by talking to your doctor and leaving the celebrity endorsements to Hollywood.

Dr. Joseph Perrone

Washington, D.C.

The writer is chief science officer for the Center for Accountability in Science (accountablescience.com).

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.