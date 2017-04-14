Honor doomed musicians

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

This month is a great time to remember those who helped others on board the sinking Titanic over 100 years ago.

Every time I sing “Nearer, My God, To Thee,” I think of the poor souls who lost their lives in that terrible marine tragedy on April 15, 1912. Though the Titanic was a British luxury liner, it will always have an awesome place in U.S. history.

As a boy, I often wondered what I would have done if I were on the deck of the Titanic that night.

All our lifetime, we should have heard of the musicians who, at the very end of their lives, offered a hymn of solace to the masses there that night.

However, for me, it was just yesterday that I first read the names of these musicians who (as a history book from 1912 says) stood knee-deep in icy water to finish playing a hymn of comfort to their fellow shipmates.

Here is just a note, over 100 years late, to honor musicians Kraus, Hume, Taylor, Woodward, Clark, Brailey, Breicoux and Hartley.

I do not know what kind of lives they lived, but I honor them for what they were willing to do for the 1,500 souls who would soon meet their maker.

Hooray for the musicians who stood leaning on that tilted deck to be a comfort to their fellow man in a time of great sorrow.

Dan Manka

Fairmont, W.Va.