Letters to the Editor

Voters should think for themselves

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, April 22, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Have you noticed that most political letters to the editor, both left and right, merely echo the talking points and one-sided attacks of either the Democrat or Republican party?

They seem to be getting their “facts” from biased media outlets that support their preconceived notions. No wonder our society has become so politically polarized, close-minded and antagonistic.

Much better to consider policies that best protect us from our enemies and support law and order, and to oppose those that chip away at our freedoms by redistributing our earnings, mandating our medical insurance, choosing our doctors, limiting which schools get our tax dollars, and making policies that oppose the will of the majority.

When one party's policies start giving Big Brother too much control over our lives, I worry and cast my vote for the other side.

Ron Raymond

Buffalo

