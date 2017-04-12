Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Evil threatens safety

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, April 12, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

I support President Trump in securing our borders for our own protection. Let's keep the evil out. We already have enough evil to manage in our own communities.

The Bible defines the seven deadly sins as greed, pride, anger, lust, sloth, envy and gluttony. Look around; sin and evil are everywhere.

Now more than ever we need to take a long look at our own society in our own communities.

What has happened to our morals, ethics and values?

What happened to one's self-worth and dignity?

What happened to “love thy neighbor as thyself” (Mark 12:31)?

I ask these questions because my conscience was awakened when I viewed the local evening news recently.

I came to the realization that our society has become dark, cruel and evil. The news reported the rape and murder of a 4-year-old, the beating of a female cashier and the shooting death of a teenager near a school.

We live in a scary world in a scary time. No one is safe anywhere — at home, church, work, school. And the list goes on.

What happened to the golden rule: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you” (Matthew 7:12)?

Seriously, what is going on? Is it the opioid epidemic, greed or lack of faith in one's life?

I just want America safe again.

Pamela Anderson

Mt. Pleasant Township

