ATI's pay cut for CEO
Updated 8 minutes ago
I wanted to comment on the story, “ Struggling ATI cut CEO's compensation nearly 30 percent. ”
According to the article, ATI reported a net loss of $641 million in 2016 compared to a net loss of $378 million a year earlier. Why did it take so long to cut Richard Harshman's salary? Why should CEOs continue to make millions of dollars when their companies are losing hundreds of millions of dollars?
In its filing, the company blamed the lockout for hurting its business in 2015 and 2016. The buck stops at the top, and the lockout was something Harshman as CEO had complete control over. He could have continued negotiating with the United Steelworkers, as United States Steel Corp. did without initiating a lockout.
Ultimately, Harshman had the final say and made the wrong decision on the lockout. Therefore, he has nobody to blame but himself.
Jim Swartz
Freeport
The writer is mayor of Freeport.