Terrorism & religion

This 14-year-old Muslim-American girl condemns all forms of terror. This includes the recent attacks in London and St. Petersburg and the brutal targeting of innocent civilians in Syria and Iraq by both domestic and foreign powers.

The call of extremists to kill and maim in the name of their faith has unfortunately biased the world of onlookers to equate Islam with terrorism. I would like to remind everyone, however, that terrorism has no religion, and, conversely, no religion is immune to such abuse. For example, the lawyer for the primary suspect in the 2015 Paris attack revealed that, even though his client identified himself as a Muslim, he had little knowledge of the Quran. On the flip side, statistics from the Anti-Defamation League's Center on Extremism tell us that the bulk of hate crimes are perpetrated not by radicalized Muslim youth, but by a burgeoning number of white supremacists and other extremists.

Wherever they occur, whoever commits them, and whatever our age or station in life, we all need to speak out against terror acts and dissociate the misguided criminals from the faith they wish to hijack.

Ilhaam Husain

Indiana Township

The writer is a member of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Women's Youth Organization (trueislam.com).