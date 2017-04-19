Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Dems vs. originalism

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, April 19, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

With the sun still rising in the east, the Trump administration finds the left obsessing over Russian collusion, the Logan Act, the Emoluments Clause and newly confirmed Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch.

Inherently unconstitutional, progressive liberalism empowers the state to plunder rather than protect both individual liberty and property by perverting rather than upholding the law. Demonizing the Founding Fathers to discredit and marginalize them and their founding documents, the left willfully ignores the fact that imperfect men created near-perfect governing documents to argue that “originalism” is radically “out of the mainstream.”

Openly rejecting the Constitution and any jurist who pledges to uphold it, Democrats embrace judicial activism via the “living, breathing Constitution” to enact by fiat what they can't achieve constitutionally, legislatively or electorally. In June 2016, Judge Richard Posner of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit dismissed the entire Constitution, declaring he saw “absolutely no value to a judge … studying the Constitution.” This month, he creatively and illegally proved it by applying the 1964 Civil Rights Act to LGBT workplace discrimination.

Liberty never receives transformational Supreme Court expansion as have abortion, gay rights and government-mandated health care. Why does the “living, breathing document” exhale exclusively out of the left lung?

The republic's constitutional restoration depends on checking the judicial branch's tyrannical expansion of its constitutionally enumerated limitations by continually usurping legislative-branch powers never bestowed on it. Let's hope Gorsuch's affinity for originalism proves more genuine than the conservatism of the man who nominated him.

Steven Donnelly

Cowansville

