Crack down on hacks, ID theft

It is a sad state of affairs when, in an age of advanced technological communication, one is afraid to answer a simple phone call or log on to an internet site for fear of being hacked and having one's identity stolen.

Blaming the perpetrators of such crimes is the natural and righteous attitude to take, but what of the legal system's efforts to do its job to pursue and prosecute such behaviors?

Calls from an unknown number that has already been identified as a potential risk would seem to be easy things to trace back to their source and find the culprits.

But it seems that if you're not a government agency or a multimillion-dollar corporation, nothing gets done, and the criminal phone calls continue.

One would think this is going to have a negative impact on legitimate business conducted by phone, from selling to receiving important information.

How far does commerce have to be affected before the government steps in and does something?

These actors should suffer severe consequences for hacking and stealing identities — multiple years in jail and not just a slap on the wrist, as if it is only a mischievous teenager “playing games” on a computer and trying to earn a reputation as a hacker.

Even as I write this, I am wondering if I'm opening a door to get scammed.

Nicholas F. Carota

Latrobe