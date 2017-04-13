Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Crack down on hacks, ID theft

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, April 13, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

Updated 28 minutes ago

It is a sad state of affairs when, in an age of advanced technological communication, one is afraid to answer a simple phone call or log on to an internet site for fear of being hacked and having one's identity stolen.

Blaming the perpetrators of such crimes is the natural and righteous attitude to take, but what of the legal system's efforts to do its job to pursue and prosecute such behaviors?

Calls from an unknown number that has already been identified as a potential risk would seem to be easy things to trace back to their source and find the culprits.

But it seems that if you're not a government agency or a multimillion-dollar corporation, nothing gets done, and the criminal phone calls continue.

One would think this is going to have a negative impact on legitimate business conducted by phone, from selling to receiving important information.

How far does commerce have to be affected before the government steps in and does something?

These actors should suffer severe consequences for hacking and stealing identities — multiple years in jail and not just a slap on the wrist, as if it is only a mischievous teenager “playing games” on a computer and trying to earn a reputation as a hacker.

Even as I write this, I am wondering if I'm opening a door to get scammed.

Nicholas F. Carota

Latrobe

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.