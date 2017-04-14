Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Leftist thinking

Letter to the Editor | Friday, April 14, 2017

I guess the leftist Dems can no longer claim that President Trump is in Putin's pocket. Even they are applauding his Tomahawk cruise-missile raid on Syria.

Ever notice how the left thrives on hysteria — “Trump is an anti-Semite, global warming and Trump will destroy civilization, the poor will die in the streets,” etc.?

What's really great about being a leftist is never having to say you're sorry.

So, now that the Putin-Trump romance has been demolished, they will just move on to the next hysteria. It's gotta be tough being a leftist with so many hysterias to worry about.

The other major fault in leftist (which means Democratic Party) thinking is its blind devotion to “tolerance.”

Leftists love to ride that high horse and look down on anyone not sufficiently “tolerant.”

We all must tolerate serial killers and spare them the death penalty; tolerate slaughter in the ghettos because, after all, poor blacks have no alternative; tolerate bricks through university windows when conservatives speak on campus; tolerate silencing any opposition to leftist dogma.

But it's easy to be tolerant when you have no core values. And this is at the heart of leftist thinking.

The rise of “relativism” in moral thinking will let you tolerate anything because there is no right or wrong; it's all a matter of circumstance and “conscience.”

Che Guevara, Joseph Stalin and Maximilien Robespierre did what they had to do, and too bad for the dead left in their wake. Creating utopia means heads have to roll.

Stephen M. Sokol

Mt. Lebanon

