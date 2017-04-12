Fixing the creek a priority

I was just reading about the flood insurance we're going to have to purchase ( “Flood insurance costs a shock to Fawn Township residents” ). I have no problem with that but I do have a problem with the creek itself.

I have lived beside Bull Creek for more than 40 years and have never seen it dredged. I question why the supervisors aren't more active in getting the resources to have it dredged.

Anyone who uses Bull Creek Road is well aware of the condition of the creek along the wall past the former Woodlawn golf course. The road is collapsing because the debris is causing the creek to move to the wall.

It is wonderful to be able to have a stream to take your children to fish, but I would estimate that three-quarters of the users of the creek are people who are not financially affected by the flood insurance mandate, whose own personal safety is not affected.

I believe there are many more streams to fish for a year or two so our creek could be cleaned up and made safe for the residents of Fawn Township.

Jerry Williams

Fawn