'Draining' via cutting

The headline on the continuation of a March 13 Associated Press story about President Trump's budget proposal from the page where it started, “Cuts face resistance from both parties,” caught my attention and revved up my thoughts.

The “swamp” really does need to be “drained” if there's not a bipartisan realization and agreement that budget cuts sorely need to be made and pork-barrel spending (earmarks) has to go, as does a lot of lavish spending.

That's especially so when there's the national debt of $21 trillion and climbing, with big spending planned for defense and infrastructure.

How great is the hypocrisy of the politicians who bemoan the mountain of debt in store for our children and their children but resist budget cuts and are spendthrifts themselves, who can always rely on the printing of more money, a harmful addiction.

Conservatives these liberal spenders are not, and they desperately need the sage counsel of Chief Sitting Bull, who said, “Let us put our minds together and see what life will make for our children.”

“Aye,” “arrgh” and “double yoi,” for these liberal, progressive Humpty Dumpties have not learned the lessons of history and are in for a great fall.

They need to be “drained” from the “swamp.”

Clay Stover

West Newton