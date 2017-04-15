Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

United's unfriendly skies

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, April 15, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 42 minutes ago

According to the 2016 J.D. Power satisfaction rankings for airlines, among traditional carriers, United Airlines finishes dead last. If you throw in the budget airlines, United finishes only above Frontier Airlines. These rankings have been consistent for years.

There is only one way a company can be so poorly regarded for as long as United has been. It would appear that United is not a company that instills an ethos that the employee's job is to solve problems in order to make the customer happy.

Instead, it suggests that there may be a “go through the motions” mentality that encourages employees to respond negatively to even the most harmless request by customers.

I find the United CEO to be physically capable of mouthing the words of a changed attitude, as he did several years ago, but it would not appear as if his heart is actually in it.

My wife and I have had membership in United's frequent-flyer program for years, but I cannot remember the last time we flew with them.

After our second flight on United between our former jobs in Mongolia and our home in the U.S., we knew we would gladly pay a few more dollars to fly on a much more considerate airline, Korean Air.

We spent several thousand dollars flying between Mongolia and the U.S., and we never once considered returning to United.

Their pathetic and unconcerned service convinced us that they did not really want our business.

Andrew N. Mewbourn

Hempfield

The writer currently lives and works in Lagos, Nigeria.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.