United's unfriendly skies

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

According to the 2016 J.D. Power satisfaction rankings for airlines, among traditional carriers, United Airlines finishes dead last. If you throw in the budget airlines, United finishes only above Frontier Airlines. These rankings have been consistent for years.

There is only one way a company can be so poorly regarded for as long as United has been. It would appear that United is not a company that instills an ethos that the employee's job is to solve problems in order to make the customer happy.

Instead, it suggests that there may be a “go through the motions” mentality that encourages employees to respond negatively to even the most harmless request by customers.

I find the United CEO to be physically capable of mouthing the words of a changed attitude, as he did several years ago, but it would not appear as if his heart is actually in it.

My wife and I have had membership in United's frequent-flyer program for years, but I cannot remember the last time we flew with them.

After our second flight on United between our former jobs in Mongolia and our home in the U.S., we knew we would gladly pay a few more dollars to fly on a much more considerate airline, Korean Air.

We spent several thousand dollars flying between Mongolia and the U.S., and we never once considered returning to United.

Their pathetic and unconcerned service convinced us that they did not really want our business.

Andrew N. Mewbourn

Hempfield

The writer currently lives and works in Lagos, Nigeria.