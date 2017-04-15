United's unfriendly skies III

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

I hope that we can all be “united” in our response to the brutality of United Airlines.

First, since we all have to check in prior to boarding, the problem should have been identified and addressed before boarding.

After a passenger has been checked in and seated, there is no acceptable excuse to remove that passenger from his or her seat, which has been paid for and assigned to that person, unless he or she poses a threat to the flight.

Then to be physically dragged and injured without the least concern for the passenger's safety, dignity and well-being is completely unacceptable.

I think that we are all aware of other airlines in business and I hope that everyone will choose one of them instead of United, even if the cost is slightly higher.

Otherwise, be reminded: It could happen to you.

Eileen Condie

Hempfield