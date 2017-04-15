United's unfriendly skies II

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's always been difficult to feel like a valued airline customer with extra charges for early boarding and more comfortable seating — and, don't forget, each piece of luggage. Where has the value of a customer, and now the dignity owed the individual, gone?

When United Airlines neglected to plan for the movement of its employees by overbooking, who should have paid the price? Sadly, United picked a customer who planned in advance, paid in advance and did not volunteer to bail out this corporation at his expense. Is that wrong?

As a frequent flier and an employee who works hard to grow the business of his employer, I find this to be a great example of what not to do.

Who will stand up for the consumer? The airlines? Government regulations? The consumer?

There are too many choices available to allow this to go without a consumer response.

Lee Burtner

Hampton