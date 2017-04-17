Medicaid misperception

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There's a misperception that Medicaid only benefits those enrolled in it. In reality, a robust Medicaid program sustains local economies, especially in rural counties like Westmoreland.

Every major hospital association denounced the Republicans' recent health-care bill, which called for drastically cutting Medicaid. Our rural hospitals and nursing homes rely on Medicaid reimbursements to stay afloat. Thus, Medicaid cuts put thousands of local health-care jobs at risk. That would be a devastating blow to rural Americans slowly emerging from the recession.

Rural hospitals also mean the difference between life and death. An ambulance ride to Pittsburgh is not an option for those suffering heart attacks, going into labor or, like my toddler, barely surviving a life-threatening nut allergy. Doctors at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital told us she came within minutes of dying. So this issue is personal to me.

Rural hospitals save lives. Even though my family is not enrolled in Medicaid, it saved my daughter's life because it helps keep my rural hospital open.

On March 9, Congressman Tim Murphy voted to rush the American Health Care Act out of committee. If he spent time with constituents, he would learn how votes like that devastate his rural district.

Angela Aldous

Greensburg