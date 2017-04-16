Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Harris, elephants & camels

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, April 16, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 53 minutes ago

Just because Syria Shrine Circus handlers didn't abuse the animals while a Pittsburgh councilwoman was riding on their backs doesn't mean they're well-treated ( “Pittsburgh councilwoman takes circus test ride” ). To the contrary, abundant evidence leaves no question that these animals suffer routine abuse.

Carson & Barnes Circus, the company that supplies the elephant act for the circus, has an extensive rap sheet of Animal Welfare Act violations. It has repeatedly paid penalties for these violations, including after its head trainer was caught on video hitting elephants with a bullhook, which resembles a fireplace poker, and shocking them with an electric prod.

An eyewitness reported seeing two handlers with the company repeatedly hit elephants with a bullhook at the 2014 Pittsburgh Shrine Circus.

Another Carson & Barnes handler was caught on video using the sharp tip of a bullhook on an elephant's head. He was also caught hooking an elephant when she attacked another elephant in a circus ring after completely losing control of the animals.

Given all of this evidence, Councilwoman Darlene Harris should be focusing her attention on supporting efforts to ban cruel wild animal acts in Pittsburgh — not ignorantly riding elephants and camels.

Delcianna J. Winders

Cambridge, Mass.

The writer, an animal law and policy fellow at Harvard Law School, formerly served as general counsel for the PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) Foundation.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.