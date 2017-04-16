Harris, elephants & camels

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Just because Syria Shrine Circus handlers didn't abuse the animals while a Pittsburgh councilwoman was riding on their backs doesn't mean they're well-treated ( “Pittsburgh councilwoman takes circus test ride” ). To the contrary, abundant evidence leaves no question that these animals suffer routine abuse.

Carson & Barnes Circus, the company that supplies the elephant act for the circus, has an extensive rap sheet of Animal Welfare Act violations. It has repeatedly paid penalties for these violations, including after its head trainer was caught on video hitting elephants with a bullhook, which resembles a fireplace poker, and shocking them with an electric prod.

An eyewitness reported seeing two handlers with the company repeatedly hit elephants with a bullhook at the 2014 Pittsburgh Shrine Circus.

Another Carson & Barnes handler was caught on video using the sharp tip of a bullhook on an elephant's head. He was also caught hooking an elephant when she attacked another elephant in a circus ring after completely losing control of the animals.

Given all of this evidence, Councilwoman Darlene Harris should be focusing her attention on supporting efforts to ban cruel wild animal acts in Pittsburgh — not ignorantly riding elephants and camels.

Delcianna J. Winders

Cambridge, Mass.

The writer, an animal law and policy fellow at Harvard Law School, formerly served as general counsel for the PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) Foundation.