Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Resign, Sen. Toomey

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, April 20, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey should tender his resignation to the people of Pennsylvania.

Toomey pitched himself as a person who works for both parties. However, Toomey only works for obstructionist Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

Toomey has done many things recently that I feel are reprehensible, but the four most important issues are:

• He voted for Betsy DeVos

• He voted for the “nuclear option”

• He fails to engage with his constituents

• And he says protesters are being paid.

When he voted for DeVos as secretary of Education, I understood that his ideology doesn't match mine, but DeVos didn't have the experience that should accompany a person of that position. Toomey only wanted to support the party and McConnell, not the people of Pennsylvania.

Now more than ever, we need balance in our political system. When Toomey voted for the “nuclear option” for confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, he voted to reduce the checks and balances of a system that is already in his party's favor.

I believe it is time for Toomey to resign so we can find someone who will help find a middle ground for Pennsylvanians. I am sure his resignation will be well-received.

Mark Pinsley

Allentown,

Lehigh County

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.