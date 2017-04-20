Resign, Sen. Toomey

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey should tender his resignation to the people of Pennsylvania.

Toomey pitched himself as a person who works for both parties. However, Toomey only works for obstructionist Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

Toomey has done many things recently that I feel are reprehensible, but the four most important issues are:

• He voted for Betsy DeVos

• He voted for the “nuclear option”

• He fails to engage with his constituents

• And he says protesters are being paid.

When he voted for DeVos as secretary of Education, I understood that his ideology doesn't match mine, but DeVos didn't have the experience that should accompany a person of that position. Toomey only wanted to support the party and McConnell, not the people of Pennsylvania.

Now more than ever, we need balance in our political system. When Toomey voted for the “nuclear option” for confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, he voted to reduce the checks and balances of a system that is already in his party's favor.

I believe it is time for Toomey to resign so we can find someone who will help find a middle ground for Pennsylvanians. I am sure his resignation will be well-received.

Mark Pinsley

Allentown,

Lehigh County