Letters to the Editor

Clintons, money & power

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, April 16, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

The mentally ill must have been running the insane asylum. That was my reaction to Bibiana Boerio's letter “Outrage lack puzzling” stating that the sale of U.S. uranium to Putin was approved by multiple U.S. government agencies.

Boerio did not mention that one of those agencies was controlled by Hillary Clinton while multimillion-dollar inflows of cash just happened to show up at the Clinton Foundation. Four donations totaling $2.35 million came from Uranium One's chairman, but were not disclosed by the Clinton Foundation.

Boerio contends there is “no evidence that Clinton was … involved in this decision.” Can you say “quid pro quo”? “Conflict of interest”? “Influence peddling”?

After the Faustian bargain was struck, Bill Clinton received $500,000 for a Moscow speech from a Russian investment bank with links to the Kremlin that was promoting Uranium One stock. That must have been one hell of a speech.

The Russians now control 20 percent of U.S. uranium production, a strategic asset, thus jeopardizing U.S. national security.

The Clintons followed Tony Montana's advice in “Scarface”: “... first you get the money, then you get the power... .”

The only shining light at the other end of this sewer pipe is that the Clinton propensity for more money and more power was “Trumped” in November's election.

D.A. Scandrol

Lower Burrell

