Letters to the Editor

United's unfriendly skies IV

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, April 15, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 41 minutes ago

Have we lost our minds as a people? Everyone is bemoaning the poor doctor being dragged off the United plane. United's stock dropped overnight and people want the CEO fired.

It's finally happened. All emotion and reason is gone. Busily, everyone offers suggestions to ensure that such an ugly thing never happens again. Stop it!

Flying is a privilege, not a right. It is a low-profit-margin business burdened with tight time constraints. No one wants endless touchy-feely timeouts en route. Security concerns demand zero tolerance for unruly passengers. Childish behavior could represent a threat and, at the very least, it selfishly delays everyone.

The business decision to move paying customers off the plane cost United money. It put a crew on the plane to man a subsequent flight out of Louisville, Ky., that would have otherwise been grounded. Keeping planes in the air on the run isn't easy.

Let's look at the doctor. Most of us have been party to hard decisions and accepted them as an adult, but not the doctor. He snuck back on the plane and clung to a seat like a 3-year-old.

What choice did the security people have when faced with a belligerent, 69-year-old child? Who should ever listen to an air crew when feelings are the criterion? Throw a fit and they'll leave you alone.

There was a time when, if you acted like an idiot, it was abundantly clear to everyone that you should be treated like an idiot. Dr. Dao qualifies.

Daniel Robinson

West Deer

