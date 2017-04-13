Trump's actions good for America

It's nice to have a president who stands up for America. I think President Trump is the right man, at the right time, needed to make our country great again.

Adding Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court should be a big plus for conservatives. The opportunity to replace three other aging justices should help to put our judicial system back to what our Founders intended.

Although our country was founded on Judeo-Christian principles, one would never know it by reading the laws enacted on abortion, homosexuality and marriage. Who could imagine that using the word “God,” or a monument displaying the Ten Commandments near a public school, would be unconstitutional? This shows just how far we have strayed from our creator.

After eight years of President Obama destruction, some still want to blame President Bush for the country's ills. Obama did inherit some problems, but he took bad situations and made them worse. Look what he and Hillary Clinton did in Libya, Egypt and Syria.

Our missile attack on a Syrian airfield in retaliation for using poison gas to kill residents should send a strong message to North Korea and its nuclear war program. I'm sure they realize Trump will take action when necessary.

Rudy Gagliardi

Arnold