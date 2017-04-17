Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Refreshing withdrawal

Letter to the Editor | Monday, April 17, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

The withdrawal of the Republican health care bill was refreshing. It's good to see legislators not rubber-stamp law just to honor a campaign promise. It sure beats having a deceitful, poorly designed tax (Affordable Care Act) passed in chilling lockstep by Democrats looking only to serve a politician, not citizens.

Calling this a political setback is premature. A bill should be withdrawn when its contents aren't acceptable to enough representatives. If certain legislators sensed only a lighter version of ObamaTax, be glad they withheld support. If others weren't convinced that health-care providers would face stiff competition or that states would be involved, applaud their dissent. If some didn't see language giving individual purchasers tax benefits and medical savings accounts that the ACA denies, be relieved.

No American should be refused health care, but forcing limitless premiums, scant coverage and financial penalties onto one segment of the population is a grossly unfair, lazy solution. The “fundamental transformer” already put $10 trillion on our tab. His namesake tax now devastates more family budgets each year to fund a hurried, malformed law that promotes more government dependence.

We must remain America, where liberty is unique because dependence is fought. Call me naïve, but I like the setback. It shows that some lawmakers still have spines. They must now do what meek, uncreative Democrats couldn't: Oppose bad law offered only to pacify a party leader. Instead, use patience, logic, analysis, debate and consensus to design a bill that assists the genuinely needy but is fair to those shouldering costs. Write law that benefits citizens , not presidents.

Robert Szypulski

Penn Township,

Westmoreland County

