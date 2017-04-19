California, here New York comes?
George Santayana once wrote: “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” These words seem most appropriate when one reads the article “ Pennsylvanians envious of N.Y.'s free college tuition. ”
A dream that began in 1868 at the University of California to provide free tuition to all residents of the state saw fees of $84 initiated in 1956 to cover incidentals. The fees gradually increased over the years, and in December 1982, The New York Times ran an article titled “California Weighs End of Free College Education” that said: “The California Postsecondary Education Commission recommended earlier this month that the state abandon one of the cornerstones of its college and university system, a pledge that the state will pay instructional expenses for all residents. The recommendation was the latest evidence of deep stresses bedeviling the long-admired California system of higher education. In hindsight, many educators say, the system was allowed to grow too large in the 1960s and is now having difficulty adapting to the falling birth rate, a state fiscal crisis and changing demands from students.”
Will we see the same demise of “free” tuition in New York?
Ed Liberatore
Turtle Creek