Letters to the Editor

Alcohol & health

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, April 18, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

While April, Alcohol Awareness Month, is a good time for people to reflect on their alcohol consumption, responsible drinking should be practiced year-round.

The 2016 Surgeon General's Report on Alcohol, Drugs and Health states that “the 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans indicate that moderate alcohol use can be part of a healthy diet, but only when used by adults of legal drinking age.”

The guidelines define moderate alcohol consumption as up to one drink per day for women and up to two drinks per day for men. The guidelines define a drink equivalent as 1.5 ounces of 80-proof distilled spirits, 5 ounces of wine and 12 ounces of regular beer.

A study of 1.9 million adults published March 22 in the British Medical Journal concludes that moderate alcohol consumption is associated with a reduction in the risk of several cardiovascular diseases compared to non-drinkers or heavy drinkers. This finding is supported by four decades of studies with similar results.

It is not recommended that anyone drink alcohol for potential health benefits. Alcohol abuse can cause serious health and other problems, and even drinking in moderation may pose health risks for some people.

If you have questions regarding alcohol and health, discuss the potential risks and benefits with a physician. Together, you can determine what is best based upon individual risk factors including family history, genetics and lifestyle.

Sam Zakhari

Washington, D.C.

The writer is senior vice president of science for the Distilled Spirits Council and former division director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

