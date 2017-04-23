Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Speaking out on speaker II

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, April 23, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

I wanted to thank Tom Fontaine for his story on Vice President Mike Pence speaking at Grove City College's commencement ( “Pence visit worries some that Grove City College is too aligned with GOP” ). I was disappointed, however, that alumni were not given a voice in this article.

Recent alumni have spearheaded the Facebook group the article mentions; additionally, I think it is very telling that alumni who have been exposed to the world beyond the “bubble” of Grove City College are the most disappointed that their college has chosen to be represented by a prominent figure who is against LGBTQ rights and humanitarian resettlement of Syrian refugees, and who has chosen to ally himself politically with a misogynist.

Clare Odom

Dallas, Texas

The writer is a 2005 graduate of Grove City College.

