Letters to the Editor

Speaking out on speaker I

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, April 23, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 43 minutes ago

It is sad and disheartening that some Grove City College students and alumni do not want the sitting vice president of the United States to speak at commencement ( “Pence visit worries some that Grove City College is too aligned with GOP” ).

Today, when there are very few conservative colleges or universities remaining, Grove City would be counted as one, along with Hillsdale College and Liberty University. The liberal ones are in the news frequently for protesting conservative speakers — not even giving them a chance to present their ideas. Does Grove City need to mimic them?

I don't know all the concerns included insenior Jason Dauer's letter to college President Paul McNulty, but the one mentioned in the article regarding “Biblical hospitality” is debatable. Dauer should not conclude that Mike Pence has “demonstrated an open hostility” by barring refugees and supporting stricter border security.

Most of the true Christians I know agree with Pence. Allow him to explain; don't judge him without hearing him. You can't know his motive; only God does.

Remember, even heaven has a wall, gates and a vetting process. Look to the European news to see our future if we allow open borders. Learn from their mistakes.

Thank you, Grove City College students, for deciding not to protest. Please attend your commencement — it's a once-in-a-lifetime event and you worked hard to get there. Let us all hope that your actions have not invited outsiders to the event to protest on your behalf.

Pam Hohal

Hempfield

