Better options, please

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt's recent visit to Southwestern Pennsylvania ( “EPA's Pruitt says federal war on coal, energy over during Western Pennsylvania visit” ) once again begs the question: Do President Donald Trump and his appointed officials actually not understand the scientific facts of climate change, or are they just determined to do and say whatever seems politically expeditious, no matter the cost to our country?

Pruitt said the “war on coal” is over. Without the coal industry, it's true that many Pennsylvanians would find themselves without jobs.

If the coal industry continues unregulated, however, it will contribute to accelerated climate change, more extreme weather events, tick-related illnesses, food shortages, adverse health effects — the list goes on. Southwestern Pennsylvania will not be exempt.

These do not have to be our only options, however.

Renewable energy is growing quickly and has a lot of potential here in Southwestern Pennsylvania.

What would it look like if new renewable energy infrastructure could start right here in the middle of “coal country”?

We have seen our country and economy adapt to changing demands and technology before.

Why fight the rise of renewable energy when it could be such an economic benefit instead?

Pennsylvanians deserve better options than those being presented to them by the Trump administration.

Katie Yates

Highland Park