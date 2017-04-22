Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Work worth supporting

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, April 22, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

My family and I recently had the privilege to see two local high school plays, “Singin' in the Rain” at Norwin and “Beauty and the Beast” at South Allegheny. It is amazing to watch the drive and ambition of these young, talented singers and dancers performing to the delight of the crowd.

The hard work and passion of all those involved is evident as they hit the stage. These hardworking actors, actresses and stage crew and orchestra pit members are destined for great things. Although this is just a sampling of local high school musicals, I have seen the same wonderful result at local Catholic and public high school performances.

It is extremely important to keep up local funding of the arts and to patronize businesses and school-based fundraisers that support these talented young people through these performances. A big “thank you” to all of the directors, cast and crew members, and musicians for sharing their talents with the community, and to local businesses that support this great work.

Rick Stegman

North Huntingdon

