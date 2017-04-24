Resurrection unproven
In response to the editorial “Good Friday: Dying for a lie?” : For thousands of years, people have died for lies, myths and propaganda. Sometimes the origin is religious, sometimes political, nationalistic or militaristic.
Jesus need not have been a madman to have died as a threat to then-current religious, political or military leaders. That Christians died in the belief that Jesus was resurrected is no proof of resurrection fas act. It is proof of the hope for life after death.
Jesus may have believed in resurrection. Or, he may not have believed he would die in the first place. Hence, his cry in one gospel: “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?”
The accounts of his alleged resurrection contradict each other in the details. In our own time, John F. Kennedy's death accounts remind us of how the Jesus saga began. In Jesus' time, people had no way of verifying or disproving the words of a few followers of Jesus.
Bruce Braden
Carmel, Ind.
The writer is a Mt. Pleasant native.