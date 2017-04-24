Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Two great men lost

Letter to the Editor | Monday, April 24, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

With the passing of Dan Rooney and Henry Hillman, not only Pittsburgh but the world has lost two great men.

Wealthy in spirit as well as money, they remained down to earth, humble and unassuming. Giving unselfishly of their wealth and time, they believed and lived the creed that all men are created equal and every life is valuable.

The poet Kahlil Gibran wrote: “When you are sorrowful look again in your heart, and you shall see that in truth you are weeping for that which has been your delight.” Joy and sadness walk hand and hand, inseparable, different sides of the same coin.

I never had the opportunity to meet either of these men, and I'm sure the majority of people reading this had never met them either. Yet for all of us, our hearts are filled with sadness, but only because of all the joy these two great men brought into our lives.

From Heinz Field and the Steelers to the Hillman Cancer Center and the Carnegie Museums and beyond, their legacies will live on. They will be missed.

Kurt Karafinski

Shaler

