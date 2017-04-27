Protect clean air

I was appalled to read that Pennsylvania has some of the worst air quality in the country. Air pollution causes asthma, respiratory problems and increased risks of heart attacks. It affects our most vulnerable people, the elderly and the young.

I want my two young, active grandsons to be able to play in a clean environment. I do not want to see our country become like China, where people have to wear masks every time they go outside.

President Trump's proposal to roll back protections on clean air and water is the wrong approach. We have spent decades trying to clean things up and the efforts are paying off. Do we really want to go backward?

There is no reason why we can't have jobs as well as a healthy environment. We have the means and technology to solve these problems.

One unhealthy air day is one too many. We must cut our carbon emissions before it is too late.

JoAnn Morse

Forest Hills